OFAC Measures Soften US Sanctions Against Turkey

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 14, President Donald Trump issued a new executive order,[1] which authorizes the U.S. Department of the Treasury and U.S. Department of State to impose sanctions targeting the Turkish government in connection with its actions in Syria.[2] The Oct. 14 executive order introduces these new sanctions as part of a broad U.S. economic effort to stop Turkish military operations in northern Syria, which also includes an announced 50% tariff on imports of steel from Turkey, as well as the cancellation of trade agreement negotiations. In connection with the issuance of the Oct. 14 executive order, on Oct. 14 the Treasury...

