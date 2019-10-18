Ex-Calif. Clerk Can't Dodge 11-Year Sentence For Case-Fixing

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday declined to modify a former Orange County Superior Court clerk's 11-year sentence for leading a bribery scheme in which he took over $400,000 from defendants in exchange for falsely resolving their cases, rejecting his claims of ineffective counsel. U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton denied an October 2018 motion from Jose Lopez Jr. to vacate, set aside or correct his sentence, and said the argument that his counsel should have petitioned the judge to recuse herself from the case was not grounds for altering his sentence. Judge Staton had once worked as judge of the Orange County Superior Court during part...

