Ill. City Ran To Court In Discovery Row, Express Scripts Says

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts accused the city of Rockford, Illinois, of evading the discovery process Thursday in the city's pursuit of an antitrust suit alleging the pharmacy services company and drugmaker Mallinckrodt conspired to raise the price of the drug Acthar. A Rockford request that the court force Express Scripts and Mallinckrodt to turn over documents with details of Acthar price changes and other specifics should be denied because the city refused to meet and resolve disagreements before running to the court, Express Scripts told an Illinois federal judge. When the parties last met on Oct. 3 to discuss the proposed discovery search...

