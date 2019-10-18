Welbilt Moves To Exit 'Fraud By Hindsight' Stock-Drop Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Commercial food service equipment company Welbilt Inc. urged a Florida federal judge Thursday to toss a proposed class action accusing it of filing faulty reports to regulators, arguing its investors’ claims amount to “fraud by hindsight” regarding errors made over a decade ago. The group of pension funds leading the case allege that Welbilt assured shareholders that it had effective internal controls over financial reporting, but a November 2018 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alerted them to mistakes made during a $2.7 billion acquisition of a British outfit in 2008 by The Manitowoc Company Inc., a predecessor to...

