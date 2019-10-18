Beef Co. Held In Contempt In NLRB Anti-Union Practices Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska federal judge has held a beef processing plant in contempt for not bargaining with a United Food and Commercial Workers local in good faith, calling the company's offer to bargain on days it knew union officials had to be elsewhere "petty gamesmanship." U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard on Thursday held Noah's Ark Processors LLC, which does business as WR Reserve, in contempt of a May decision forcing it to bargain with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local No. 293 and ordering the company not to do anything to undermine the local's bargaining status. The judge said...

