Apple, Cisco Ask Justices To Toss Dispute Over 1-Line Orders

Law360, Washington (October 18, 2019, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Apple and Cisco Systems have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out SPIP Litigation Group’s petition claiming that the Federal Circuit wrongly offered no explanation when it upheld a lower court finding that the tech giants didn't infringe its internet voice-calling patents. The appeal by SPIP, formerly known as Straight Path IP Group LLC, is the latest attempt by various parties to convince the justices to review the Federal Circuit's frequent use of one-line orders in patent disputes. The tech companies argued in separate briefs this week that the appeals court's frequent practice of issuing one-line affirmances — which SPIP...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS