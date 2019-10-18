9th Circ. Revives Tardy FedEx Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a former FedEx employee's suit claiming the company violated federal disability law by firing her for tardiness despite her requests to accommodate her depression with a flexible schedule, saying there is enough evidence FedEx knew about her condition and pleas for help. A three-member panel ruled Thursday that the district court improperly granted summary judgment to Federal Express Corp., saying Jennifer Kindschi presented enough evidence to make the case that the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to respond to her need for an accommodation due to her depression, seasonal affective disorder and...

