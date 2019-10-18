7 Questions For MarketAxess’ GC For Europe And Asia

Law360, London (October 18, 2019, 8:13 PM BST) -- Legal and compliance teams need to step up their cooperation in order to deal with the "real explosion” of nuanced financial rules affecting businesses, according to Miranda Morad, MarketAxess’s general counsel for Europe and Asia. Morad started her legal career in 1995 in Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’s international arbitration practice, before moving in 1999 to spend five years at an Israeli law firm. She moved to Berwin Leighton Paisner's private equity group in 2007, and then went in-house at brokerage GFI Group in 2011. Now at MarketAxess, which provides electronic trading platforms for institutional credit markets, Morad is responsible for overseeing regulatory,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS