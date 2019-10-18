4 Firms Steer DTE Midstream's $2.25B Louisiana Pipeline Buy

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Energy company DTE Midstream said Friday it will acquire a natural gas gathering system and related pipeline in Louisiana in a $2.25 billion deal steered by Shearman & Sterling, Dechert, Vinson & Elkins and Kirkland & Ellis. DTE Midstream, a nonutility business of Detroit-based energy company DTE Energy, said it will pay the $2.25 billion in cash up front to buy the assets from Houston-based midstream energy company Momentum Midstream LLC and mineral company Indigo Natural Resources LLC, which is the main gas producer supplying the system. Detroit-based DTE Midstream will pay another $400 million when the pipeline is completed, which...

