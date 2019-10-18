Gibson Dunn Guides Marriott's $130M Offer For Elegant Hotels

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:06 PM EDT) -- Marriott International, led by Gibson Dunn, on Friday announced an offer to buy U.K.-based Elegant Hotels Group for roughly £100.8 million ($130 million) in a deal that would give Marriott nearly 600 hotel rooms in Barbados. Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International Inc. is offering to pay 110 pence per share for the hotel group that owns 588 hotel rooms across more than half a dozen properties in Barbados. Marriott said Friday the offer works out to an enterprise value of roughly $199 million when Elegant Hotels Group PLC's debt is factored in. "There is a strong and growing consumer demand for premium...

