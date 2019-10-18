Seminole Tribe Seized Baptist Church By Force, Suit Says

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:36 PM EDT) -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida has been accused in a federal lawsuit of interfering with a South Florida Haitian Baptist church's operations after armed individuals wearing tribe police uniforms allegedly helped the wife of the former pastor expel worshipers and seize control of its property. The suit, filed Thursday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, by Eglise Baptiste Bethanie De Ft. Lauderdale and its president, seeks monetary damages against the Seminole Tribe and Aida Auguste for civil rights violations, interference with the church's business relationships with its members and trespass. The church and President Andy Saint-Remy claim the Seminole Tribe...

