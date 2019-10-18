Chicago Mayor Proposes Congestion Taxes For Uber, Lyft

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A new congestion pricing proposal in Chicago targeting companies including Uber and Lyft would increase the tax on single rides, decrease the tax on shared rides and boost taxes in the business district under a plan the mayor unveiled Friday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said, “Our city, like many others across the nation, has experienced skyrocketing congestion growth.” (AP) The plan by Mayor Lori Lightfoot would decrease the combined citywide charge on shared trips from 72 cents to 65 cents and increase it on trips by a single rider from 72 cents to $1.25 a ride, according to Lightfoot's office. The total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS