Tech Consultant Sues AT&T Over 'Egregious' $1.8M Hack

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- An Emmy Award-winning media and technology consultant sued AT&T for allegedly allowing hackers with help from inside the phone company to steal more than $1.8 million from him, calling the incident “an egregious violation of the law and its own promises.” Seth Shapiro, who’s worked with The Walt Disney Co., DirecTV, Showtime and others, hit AT&T with a lawsuit Thursday in California federal court, blaming the telecommunications giant for failing to prevent several “SIM swap” attacks, whereby hackers take control of victims’ phone numbers and use that control for theft, blackmail and other nefarious activities. “AT&T failed to implement sufficient data...

