Bandai Wants To Pull Plug On Retro Ms. Pac-Man Game

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. has asked a California federal court to temporarily stop a maker of retro game systems from selling and developing products that use its Ms. Pac-Man property. The Japanese game developer's U.S. unit asked the court for a temporary restraining order in an ex parte application Thursday, arguing that AtGames Holdings Ltd. has refused to voluntarily stop exploiting its intellectual property rights. Bandai Namco is suing AtGames, a company that revamps classic video games and consoles, for trademark and copyright infringement, as well as unfair competition and other claims, over a home arcade cabinet that allegedly incorporates intellectual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS