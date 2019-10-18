UT Austin Won't Have To Face Bicyclist's Injury Suit

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- The University of Texas at Austin doesn't have to face a lawsuit brought by a bicyclist who was hit by a car on campus because of a recreational use premises liability exception, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. The court held the Texas recreational use statute applies to the lawsuit brought against UT by April Garner. The statute provides landowners with immunity from ordinary negligence lawsuits and immunity from such lawsuits can only be waived if the university had injured her “intentionally or through gross negligence," the court said. “Because the recreational use statute applies, and because Garner does not assert...

