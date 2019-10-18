Latham, Sidley Guide $300M Kennedy Wilson Investment 

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 11:43 AM EDT) -- Real estate investment firm Kennedy Wilson has received a $300 million capital injection led by private equity firm Eldridge Industries that will be used to pay down debt and fund projects that are in development, the companies said Friday, in an agreement guided by Latham & Watkins and Sidley Austin. The strategic investment is being made by way of a private placement of stock, and the agreement serves to bolster Kennedy Wilson’s existing relationship between Eldridge Industries LLC and its portfolio companies Cain International and Security Benefit Life Insurance Co., according to a statement. The money will be used by Kennedy...

