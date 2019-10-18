Texas Justices Pass On Energy Co.'s $15M Row With Apache

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday rejected an oil company's request to review whether a $15 million indemnification dispute between it and Apache Corp. belongs in arbitration. The rejection leaves intact hydrocarbon exploration company Apache's win at the Second Court of Appeals. The appeals court found that the agreement under which it sold oil and gas assets to Wagner Oil Co. contained an arbitration clause covering who is saddled with the legal costs for a handful of third-party suits. "The parties agreed to a broad indemnification provision, and it is clear from the [contract]'s plain language that Apache did not want...

