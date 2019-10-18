DuPont Wants Fresh Shot At Defense In Ohio Cancer Cases

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- DuPont on Thursday fought to preserve its right to use defense theories that plaintiffs are attempting to block in multidistrict litigation about the company's alleged improper dumping of toxic chemicals. The company is facing another round of litigation following a $670 million settlement reached in 2017 with plaintiffs who alleged that decades of dumping the former Teflon ingredient C8, or perfluorooctanoic acid — also known as PFOA, into air and water from a plant on the Ohio River caused cancer clusters in six Ohio water districts. People who didn't have kidney or testicular cancer then, but do now, are suing DuPont...

