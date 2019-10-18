High Court Urged To Skip ERISA Case Over Great-West Profits

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit didn't buck the Employee Retirement Income Security Act's rule requiring financial institutions to return excessive profits to employee benefit plans when it shut down a class action against Great-West Life & Annuity Insurance Co., the company told the U.S. Supreme Court. Great-West filed an opposition brief Thursday that urged the highest court not to review the case, arguing the 270,000-worker class behind the suit painted a distorted picture of the Tenth’s Circuit’s ruling in favor of the company in their September petition for certiorari. "The petition falters out of the gate because it rests on a mischaracterization of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS