AMS Makes €4.6B Bid For Osram As PE Firms Drop Out

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 3:23 PM EDT) -- AMS will make a higher offer for Osram that values the German lighting manufacturer at about €4.6 billion ($5.1 billion), while private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital are bowing out of the competition for now, AMS and Osram said Friday. AMS AG said it will submit a new offer for Osram Licht AG worth €41 per share and cut the tender offer’s approval level for Osram’s shareholders to 55%. AMS’s previous €38.50 takeover offer had a minimum acceptance threshold of 62% but failed, only receiving approval from 51.6% of Osram’s shareholders, according to a statement from earlier this month. AMS...

