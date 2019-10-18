Jury To Decide If 5-Hour Energy Illegally Favored Costco

Law360, Los Angeles (October 18, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The maker of 5-Hour Energy illegally price-discriminated against family-owned wholesalers when it offered Costco the energy “shots” at a lower cost, the wholesalers’ attorney told a California federal jury Friday during closing arguments in an antitrust trial. On the 11th day of trial in a suit that alleges energy drink maker Living Essentials LLC violated federal law for years by giving Costco rebates and a discount on the list price it charges the chain's California wholesaler rivals for 5-Hour Energy, Mark Poe, the wholesalers' attorney, told the jury Living Essentials’ actions had a huge impact on his clients. The wholesalers have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS