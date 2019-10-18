Widow Blames El Paso Walmart Shooting On Lack Of Security

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A woman whose husband of 30 years was among those shot and killed in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is the latest to file suit against the retail giant, alleging on Friday that it should have had guards in place to protect its customers and deter violence. Patricia Benavides' husband, Arturo Benavides, was fatally shot inside the store during the Aug. 3 shooting that left 22 dead and many more injured. She petitioned the El Paso district court on Friday, asking to intervene in the petition that was originally filed on Aug. 30. She is seeking more than $1 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS