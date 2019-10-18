7th Circ. Orders Injunction Redo Over Bud Corn Syrup Ads

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit ruled Friday that a lower court judge must rewrite an injunction he issued to MillerCoors over Bud Light ads about corn syrup in two MillerCoors beers, prompting a dissent that called the remand "groundless and trivial." In a dispute over commercials that say Miller Lite and Coors Light are made with corn syrup, a three-judge panel said in a per curiam opinion that the trial judge made procedural errors in a May injunction limiting the claims Anheuser-Busch can make in its ads and created jurisdictional problems in September when he twice tried to modify it. "While we recognize...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS