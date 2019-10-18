Mass. Vape Ban's Fate To Be Determined Monday

Law360, Boston (October 18, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A ruling on whether to halt Massachusetts' four-month total ban on electronic cigarettes and other vaping products is expected Monday morning, a state court judge said Friday after hearing a third day of testimony over the hot-button issue. Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins said attorneys representing the vaping shops and Gov. Charlie Baker's administration should expect a decision on the preliminary injunction motion at the start of the new week. The judge ended this week hearing a defense of the ban by Monica Bharel, the commissioner of Massachusetts' Department of Public Health, who backed the emergency measure taken by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS