The Surprises In Proposed Calif. Consumer Privacy Regs

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 10, the California Attorney General’s Office issued the California Consumer Privacy Act Proposed Regulations.[1] Stakeholders have until Dec. 6 to submit comments, and there will be four public hearings prior to that date.[2] On the same day, the Attorney General’s Office also published the Initial Statement of Reasons[3] describing the basis for each provision in the proposal. The ISOR includes a Standardized Regulatory Impact Assessment[4] because the economic impact of the CCPA is estimated to exceed $50 million annually once fully implemented. The California Department of Finance estimates the cost of CCPA compliance will range from $50,000 to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS