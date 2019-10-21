Trader Joe's Fired Worker Over Facebook Jokes, Suit Says

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A former Trader Joe's supervisor has sued the grocery chain in California state court, saying his right to free speech was trampled on when he was fired for posts he made about "working conditions and horrible customers" in the private Facebook group "TJ's Meme Stash." Juan Chavira, a 15-year veteran of Trader Joe's Co., was called into a meeting with his supervisor last October, where he was told some of his coworkers complained that posts he made on TJ's Meme Stash, a private Facebook group for people to share humorous posts about working at the grocery chain, were disrespectful of the...

