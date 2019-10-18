DC Court Won't Block No-Bid Sports Betting Contract

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., superior court judge has ruled that he won't block a $215 million contract for sports betting that the city awarded to its current lottery, going against another judge's earlier ruling that found a business owner suing over the decision was likely to succeed in his case. In an oral order delivered at a hearing on Friday, Judge John M. Campbell denied a bid by Dylan Carragher for a preliminary injunction blocking Washington, D.C., from enforcing a contract to operate sports betting that was awarded to the district's current lottery operator, Intralot. The oral order did not include his...

