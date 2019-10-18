Ford Super-Duty Truck Design Causes Tire Leaks, Drivers Say

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- Two Ford Motor Co. F-350 Super Duty truck owners filed a proposed class action against the automaker in Delaware federal court Friday, claiming their pickups are prone to chronic tire leaks due to the vehicles' defective design. Pennsylvania resident James Collins and Florida resident Ken Newman say in the complaint that both are constantly pumping up the trucks' tires just to stay ahead of the leaks that Ford won’t completely fix. Prompting the action, the suit alleges, is a Super Duty truck line design that includes an unhappy marriage of steel wheels and aluminum, sensor-equipped valve stems, through which air is added to...

