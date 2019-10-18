6th Circ. Won't Revive Bias Suit For Broadly Worded Release

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit refused Friday to revive an Ohio construction worker’s lawsuit claiming he was discriminated against for having a disability and retaliated against for getting workers' compensation, rejecting his argument that a release he signed was too vague to preclude his case. A three-member panel said that a district court properly granted summary judgment to Great Lakes Construction Co. and the International Union of Operating Engineers when determining Steven Hank failed to make the case that the release he signed barring him from filing claims against the company wasn’t enforceable. Just because the release was generally worded doesn’t mean it was...

