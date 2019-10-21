Only Yellowstone Grizzlies Matter For Ban Lift, 9th Circ. Hears

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Idaho, Wyoming and Montana have called on the Ninth Circuit to toss a ruling overturning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to remove Endangered Species Act protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears, saying a Montana federal judge was wrong to conclude the agency had to consider the species' health beyond the park's population. In separate briefs filed Friday, the three states took aim at U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen's September 2018 ruling to deny delisting the threatened status for the grizzly population at Yellowstone National Park, rejecting his finding that the FWS must conduct a "comprehensive review" of the overall...

