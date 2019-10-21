Keeping Sponsored Content On The FTC's Good Side

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- For startups, social media can offer cheap and effective publicity, but startups must also be mindful that any advertising, including on social media, will require compliance with federal regulations. While sponsored content regulations once went largely unenforced against social media-based advertising, times are changing. Advertising on social media is increasingly drawing the eye of regulators. In particular, Federal Trade Commission regulations demand honesty and transparency in advertising — and fortunately, honesty and transparency will keep companies compliant. In 2016, the FTC sued retailer Lord & Taylor LLC, alleging the company paid online influencers to post pictures of themselves wearing a specific...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS