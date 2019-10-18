Judge Sees Dwindling Evidence Anchoring HHS Abortion Rule

Law360, New York (October 18, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge appeared skeptical of the government's evidence for a new rule that allows health care workers the right to refuse to participate in certain procedures, notably abortions, quizzing counsel on the factual basis for its rule-making. A coalition of states and health care groups, including Planned Parenthood Federation of America Inc., argued that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overstepped its authority when it issued the so-called Protecting Statutory Conscience Rights in Health Care final rule in May. They seek an injunction to halt the rule from going into effect on Nov. 22. U.S. District Judge Paul A....

