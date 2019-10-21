Epson Disables Printers With Non-Epson Cartridges, Suit Says

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action filed against Epson America Inc. claims the printer maker attempted to suppress competition by designing software that would disable its printers when a person attempted to use a non-Epson ink cartridge. Lead plaintiffs William Mondigo and Richard Famiglietti accuse Epson of designing its software and additional firmware updates so that the printers would stop working when a competing company's ink cartridge is inserted into its machines. As a result, consumers either had to buy another printer or purchase Epson’s ink cartridges, which are more expensive, Mondigo and Famiglietti say in their complaint filed Friday. “Epson never informed...

