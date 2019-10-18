Ex-Bumble Bee CEO's Trial To Omit Tuna Industry Guilty Pleas

Law360, San Francisco (October 18, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday said jurors at the upcoming trial of a former Bumble Bee CEO won’t be allowed to hear about the corporate guilty pleas entered by Bumble Bee, StarKist and Chicken of the Sea stemming from the federal government’s investigation into price-fixing in the canned tuna industry. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who is overseeing the former Bumble Bee executive Christopher Lischewski's price-fixing trial next month, said he won’t allow the corporate guilty pleas of the major tuna companies to be introduced as evidence, saying it risks Lischewski being found “guilty by association.” The government argued it...

