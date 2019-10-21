Wells Fargo Must Face Mortgage Suit Over Software Glitch

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo can't fully wiggle out of a proposed consumer class action over a software glitch that led some mortgage borrowers to lose their homes, but a Washington federal judge has eliminated an unjust enrichment claim from the suit. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice found Friday that Wells Fargo Bank NA must face a claim under the Washington Consumer Protection Act because the consumers properly alleged that the bank’s denial of hundreds of mortgage modification applications due to a computer error unfairly impacted consumers and resulted in several foreclosures. Wells Fargo had contended that the CPA claim should be...

