US Wallops Chinese Mattresses With 1,700% Duty

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has teed up massive new duties stretching upward of 1,700% on Chinese mattresses after finding that the imports were dumped in the U.S. at artificially low prices. Commerce’s International Trade Administration wrapped up an anti-dumping investigation of Chinese mattresses that was prompted by a duty petition from a number of U.S. producers, including Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Tempur Sealy International Inc. and Corsicana Mattress Co. The agency’s final determinations, announced Friday, beefed up its preliminary findings from May, assigning anti-dumping duty rates of 57.03% and 192.04% to Chinese producers Healthcare Co. Ltd. and Zinus Inc., respectively....

