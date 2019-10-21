Temasek Values Keppel At $9.8B In Bid For Control

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:02 AM EDT) -- Singapore state investment fund Temasek lobbed a bid Monday that aims to take a controlling stake in Keppel and help it carry out a strategic review, in a deal that values the struggling conglomerate’s stock at SG$13.4 billion ($9.82 billion). Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd. wants to lift its ownership in Keppel Corp. Ltd. to more than 50% but keep the company listed on Singapore Exchange in hopes of guiding Keppel’s board through a strategic review that will consider every potential path forward, from strengthening certain business lines to pursuing divestitures or a sale of the company. The investment fund noted that...

