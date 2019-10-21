FERC Unlikely To Act Soon On Pipeline Policy, Chairman Says

Law360, Lexington, Ky. (October 21, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission won't decide whether to revise its two-decade-old policy for approving natural gas pipelines until it regains a full complement of five commissioners, Chairman Neil Chatterjee said Monday. FERC has been reviewing its 1999 pipeline approval policy statement since April 2018, examining issues including FERC's reliance on developers inking gas shipping contracts and what role climate change should play in evaluating a project's need. But Chatterjee said making any changes to such a fundamental policy is something that all five FERC commissioners should agree on, even though the agency currently has enough commissioners to make a decision....

