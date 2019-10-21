China Targeting $2.4B Of US Goods With WTO Sanctions

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT) -- China is looking to hit $2.4 billion worth of U.S. goods with fresh tariffs as retaliation for the government’s continued application of countervailing duties that have been deemed illegal by the World Trade Organization, according to a WTO document circulated Monday. A WTO arbitration panel ruled earlier this year that the U.S. has continued to apply countervailing duties to Chinese solar panels, wind towers and steel and aluminum products despite a number of rulings that called for the levies to be repealed or brought in line with WTO rules. “The United States has failed to comply with the recommendations and rulings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS