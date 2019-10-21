Spokeo Wipes Class Cert. In Walmart Background Check Row

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has decertified a class of roughly 6.5 million Walmart job applicants challenging the retail giant's background check procedures and remanded the dispute to state court, finding that the named plaintiffs had failed to allege an injury sufficient to meet the Spokeo standing bar. U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, who in January certified a class of millions of Walmart job applicants accusing the company of violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act and California's Investigative Consumer Reporting Agency Act by providing them with deficient background check disclosure forms between June 2012 and March 2019, walked back his decision Friday in an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS