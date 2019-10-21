4 Firms Steer $1.4B Hudson's Bay Take-Private Deal

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Hudson’s Bay Co. detailed plans Monday to sell itself to an insider buyer group led by the retail company’s executive chairman for CA$1.9 billion ($1.4 billion), in a deal steered by Blake Cassels, Paul Weiss, Stikeman Elliott and Willkie Farr. The retail business group, which owns Saks Fifth Avenue, said the move reflects a unanimous recommendation from the special committee of independent directors appointed in June to consider the take-private offer from the group of company insiders. The investor group led by HBC’s own Richard Baker successfully fended off competitors by upping its June bid of CA$9.45 per share to CA$10.30...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS