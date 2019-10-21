Unizo Softens To Blackstone’s $1.6B Takeover Offer

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Japanese real estate company Unizo on Monday said it formed a special committee to review a 171.1 billion Japanese yen ($1.57 billion) takeover offer from Blackstone, after drawing heat from activist investor Elliott for its handling of recent buyout proposals. Tokyo-based Unizo Holdings Co. Ltd. — which is being actively pursued by at least two suitors, Blackstone Real Estate and Fortress Investment Group LLC — said it put together a committee of five independent directors to review the increased 5,000 Japanese yen per share bid from Blackstone affiliate Urchin Holdings I Pte. Ltd. Unizo said in a statement that its board...

