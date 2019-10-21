Mass. Ban On Vaping Product Sales Will Stand

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts Superior Court judge on Monday allowed Gov. Charlie Baker’s four-month ban on the sale of vaping products to remain in place, as long as the state addresses specific legal requirements spelled out by the judge. In a 32-page order, Judge Douglas Wilkins was critical of the process the state used to put the ban in place, but said the balance ultimately tips in the direction of public health. He gave the state time to consider the financial impact on small businesses, which have claimed a pause on selling the products could lead them to financial ruin. Judge Wilkins also...

