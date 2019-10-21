High Court Lets $44M Antitrust Award Against Swisher Stand

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review a Ninth Circuit ruling that restored a $44.4 million antitrust award against tobacco company Swisher International Inc., which had claimed the jury was given improper instructions before reaching its verdict. The justices let stand a decision in favor of industry rival Trendsettah USA Inc., which had scored a $14.8 million award, later trebled to $44.4 million, against Swisher for allegedly restricting supplies of a popular cigarillo in order to dominate the market. In that February ruling, the Ninth Circuit reversed a trial court's decision to hold a new trial. But the underlying district court judgment...

