Texas State Bar Says Temp Worker Stole A Dozen Atty IDs

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A temporary employee who worked for the State Bar of Texas earlier this year has been charged with stealing the private, identifying information of a dozen attorneys, according to the state bar. On Friday, the state bar issued a news release announcing that a joint investigation between it and the Department of Public Safety resulted in the arrest of Jennifer Carolina Lebo, 38, of Elgin, Texas, who worked at the state bar’s offices in Austin from February until April. It was in April that the state bar first began investigating whether the identities of some of its member attorneys had been...

