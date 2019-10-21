Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY Oneida Tribal Name Suit Doesn't Pass Muster: 2nd Circ.

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday backed an Albany federal court's decision to toss a lawsuit brought by the New York-based Oneida Indian Nation that challenged the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of a name change for a historically related Wisconsin tribe.

In a unanimous opinion, the Second Circuit panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino's decision to grant the DOI's bid to dismiss the suit challenging a department official's approval of a name change from the Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin to the Oneida Nation and official federal recognition of the new name in 2016. The panel rejected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®