Novartis Hit With Retaliation Suit Over Kickback Scheme

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A former Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. employee on Monday launched a revised suit in New Jersey federal court alleging he was fired for objecting to a purported kickback scheme in which the company provided commercial discounts on multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya to Express Scripts Inc. in exchange for Medicare Part D business. Eight months after U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty nixed Joseph Perri's initial False Claims Act suit against the two companies, which included a retaliation claim against Novartis, Perri sued the pharmaceutical giant alone after U.S. Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III on Friday granted the man's bid to file the...

