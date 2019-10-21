Wrongful-Birth Case Sent Forward By NJ Appeals Court

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court has advanced a severely disabled child's wrongful-birth lawsuit, saying a midsuit appeal shouldn’t have been granted in the case. The court said on Friday that a doctor's appeal over his denied motion for summary judgment was "improvidently granted" after a miscommunication during a deposition. In a relatively brief opinion, the appeals court cited "the strong policy that favors an uninterrupted proceeding at the trial level with a single and complete review," and said that the miscommunication wasn’t enough of a speed bump to warrant interrupting the trial-level process. Aneta Cyrkler and Artur Jaroszewicz, who are the...

