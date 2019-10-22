ADP Wins Bids To Enforce Noncompetes After 3rd Circ. Ruling

Law360 (October 22, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- ADP LLC scored a pair of victories after a New Jersey federal judge curtailed two former sales employees' client interactions based on their restrictive covenant agreements with the human resources company, following Third Circuit and state appellate court opinions declaring such pacts enforceable. In similar opinions made available Monday, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty granted ADP's motions for a preliminary injunction in the company's suits against David Trueira and Summer Pittman based on the nonsolicitation and noncompete provisions in those agreements, citing ADP's "legitimate business interest" in protecting its client relationships. The judge echoed the findings in the Third Circuit's April...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS