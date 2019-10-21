PE-Backed Real Estate Investor Primes $1.5B Hong Kong IPO

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed Asian real estate investor ESR Cayman Limited on Monday restarted plans for a potential $1.45 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong, steered by 10 law firms including Latham & Watkins LLP and underwriters counsel Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. ESR plans to offer 653.7 million shares priced between HK$16.20 ($2.07) and HK$17.40 ($2.22 per share), raising nearly HK$11.4 billion ($1.45 billion) at midpoint. Most of the IPO consists of new shares being directly offered by the company, which plans to spend the proceeds on debt repayment, redeeming preferred shares that were sold in 2016 and property development. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS